LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CCSD has adjusted its reopening plan after Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Phase 1 of the state’s reopening will begin on Saturday.
All CCSD Facilities and buildings will remain closed to the general public in Phase 1, and all schools will remain closed for students for the remainder of 2019-20 school year.
The Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Thursday just hours after the governor announced that certain businesses and facilities would be allowed to reopen as long as they follow public health guidelines from state and local officials.
During the livestream meeting, Superintendent Jesus Jara floated the idea of starting the 2020-21 school year as late as Labor Day, September 7. School is scheduled to start on August 10, 2020.
While schools remain closed, meal distribution continues to serve on average over 30,000 students per day at CCSD’s Food Distribution sites. CCSD will continue meal service at the current sites through June 30, 2020 or until the U.S. Department of Agriculture revokes the district’s waiver to participate in its summer meal program, whichever comes first.
