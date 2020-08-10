LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District reported 101 positive COVID-19 cases in adults and 22 student cases since the March outbreak began in Nevada.
According to a statement obtained by FOX5, CCSD works with the Southern Nevada Health District to handle contact tracing, notifying individuals who may have been exposed to coronavirus positive individuals. From there, SNHD notifies all involved parties.
However, due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy laws, the school district cannot dispense identifying information related to COVID-19 positive people.
Data obtained in the report accounts for cases reported since Aug. 7, 2020 in Southern Nevada.
WHAT HAPPENS IF A SCHOOL FINDS A POSITIVE CASE?
It is CCSD policy to follow a disinfectant protocol in compliance with CDC recommendations, if a positive case impacts a CCSD facility.
More info: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html
No additional details were provided Monday afternoon.
(1) comment
The outbreak at a school that gives someone the sniffles for a couple of days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.