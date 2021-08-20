Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to be offered to Americans beginning September 20, health officials say

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District educators, their families and other CCSD staff members can soon get their COVID-19 vaccine at convenient locations in their area.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) has partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District and the County Commission to make getting vaccinated easy and accessible for those interested.

These pop-up sites will be held at Clark County high schools, and will be strategically placed in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

The rollout will have three phases. In each phase, four high schools will hold vaccine sites, and educators from those schools will receive information on how to sign up for a specific location.

"CCEA appreciates the partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District and the County Commission to provide this opportunity to our frontline educators," Marie Neisess, CCEA President, said. "We encourage all educators to take advantage of these vaccine sites to help increase our vaccination rate here in Clark County."

These COVID-19 vaccine sites will only be open to CCSD staff.

