LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will reopen its emergency night shelter on April 1, according to a media release.
The reopening comes after the March 26 closure due to a homeless client who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Catholic Charities, the agency has operated at a higher degree of sanitation protocols and procedures.
On March 28, Clark County and City of Las Vegas partnered to relocate about 500 people who use the shelter to a makeshift set-up in the parking lot at Cashman Center, about a half-mile north of the shelter.
Catholic Charities said they worked with Southern Nevada Health District to operate the shelter according to health agency protocols.
This included limiting the amount of beds to about 250. Check in will begin at 3 p.m., the release said, with preferences for disabled, physically challenged and senior clients until maximum capacity is reached.
All clients will be give a preliminary screening before entering, "including, but not limited to equipment use, donning and doffing procedures."
Clients who are symptomatic will be directed to Cashman Field for further evaluation, quarantine and observation after the shelter reaches capacity.
The shelter will be monitoring any clients who become symptomatic overnight, and those who do will be taken to an isolation dorm until proper arrangements can be made.
Those willing to donate to Catholic Charities can do so here.
