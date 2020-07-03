LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is seeking volunteers to help write greeting cards for seniors receiving Meals on Wheels deliveries.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the senior Meals on Wheels recipients have limited contact with their delivery drivers, Catholic Charities said. As a result, organizers feel that greeting cards could help them feel a little less lonely.
Remote service opportunity! 🙌— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (@CathCharitiesNV) June 30, 2020
We are in need of volunteers to make greeting cards for seniors receiving #MealsonWheels 💌 Visit our website for details and thank you to everyone who has donated so far! https://t.co/zgMnzyjpHi pic.twitter.com/RNcqbTmhfG
Catholic Charities shared the following guidance for those interested in serving as a volunteer Meals on Wheels card writer:
- Writing legible card to a Meals on Wheels senior using one or a combination of the following phrases:
- “Sending warm thoughts”
- “Hoping this card brings cheer to your heart”
- “Sending you warm and caring wishes today”
- “May your day be filled with joy and love and anything that brings you joy”
- “Hope you have a wonderful day”
- “This little greeting is being sent your way with warmest wishes to brighten your day”
- “Wishing a wonderful day to a wonderful person”
- “You are loved”
- To ensure confidentiality, cards created by individuals will be signed "Catholic Charities Volunteer" and cards created by group members will sign "Your friend at (name of group)."
- Appropriate drawings and decorations are welcome.
- Cards must not have inappropriate language or images - cards deemed inappropriate language will not be distributed.
- Please do not place cards in envelopes.
Catholic Charities asks that interested volunteers have:
- Passion for serving the senior community
- Ability to provide cards and writing material
- Ability to deliver cards to Catholic Charities' campus
- Ability to submit service hours to the provided Google Form
Those interested in volunteering as a Meals on Wheels card writer are asked to contact the charity by email: volunteer@catholicharities.com.
Visit https://bit.ly/31NCXjH for more information.
