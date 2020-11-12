LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Thanksgiving is all about family, fun, and food , but this year, volunteers who help serve a big Thanksgiving meal will be asked to stay home.
"This year, probably some of the greatest numbers we'll probably expect to see because new people are joining us for the first time," said Deacon Tom Roberts, Catholic Charities CEO.
Catholic Charities has been feeding families in Las Vegas for decades and the holidays are always a busy time. This year, serving up the turkey and gravy will be a little tricky because of social distancing.
Deacon Roberts said the charity will not be using its traditional dining room and are building an outdoor pavilion instead.
"That will be able to house about 300 people socially distanced so they'll be six feet apart," Roberts said. "It'll be cleaned and sanitized after every meal."
Dozens of volunteers normally help serve about a thousand homemade thanksgivings meals but now, new COVID-19 restrictions means staff members will be doing all the heavy lifting.
Communications director, Leslie Carmine has been with the organization for 15 years. She said this year is unique.
"We've seen clients or people who have come in who have never had to ask for help before and they don't know what to do," Carmine said.
Roberts said the pantry has managed to stay open consistently since the pandemic started and with everything that has happened this year, no one should be ashamed to need a little extra help.
"The desperation and the insecurity, and frankly the embarrassment and the anxiety that people feel when they come to a place like this," Roberts said. "No one is coming here because they want to. This is often the last resort for people."
