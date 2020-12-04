LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada says it has the space and infrastructure to help vaccinate the homeless population when a vaccines are ready.
“We’re hoping that could be a place where we administer vaccines one day when that becomes available,” said Leslie Carmine, Director of Media and Community Relations for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.
Carmine said vaccinating the homeless population could benefit the general public.
“We’re all supposed to stay socially distanced and we’re not supposed to congregate together, so if people don’t have a way to do that, having a vaccination would definitely help, not just the homeless population but everybody,” said Carmine.
Carmine says the outdoor space allows homeless people to maintain social distancing and could be ideal for administering vaccinations.
“With this whole pandemic, everybody has a place to go essentially. They tell you to stay home and try to stay away from people. Well the homeless population doesn’t have that option,” said Carmine.
The Southern Nevada Health District would be in charge of vaccinating the homeless.
A spokeswoman for the health district said right now it is working on vaccinating individuals in Tier 1 of the states vaccination playbook.
Homeless individuals are included in Tier 3 of the playbook.
SNHD said it was too early to determine when those in Tier 3 would have access to the vaccination.
