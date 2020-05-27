LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casino owner Derek Stevens wants people to return to Las Vegas, and he's helping people get here by giving away free flights to Vegas.
Stevens announced Wednesday morning that he is giving away 1,000 one-way flights to Las Vegas from more than 20 major U.S. cities.
According to a news release, "Stevens' 'Keep America Flying' promotion is intended to help stimulate the tourism and airline industries while reminding the country of the fun to be had in Las Vegas."
LET’S GO!!— Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) May 27, 2020
@theDlasvegas @GoldenGateVegas @CircaLasVegas @CircaSports @LVCVA @FSELV #KeepAmericaFlying #KeepLasVegasRolling#Vegas https://t.co/Ny3hzExLuR pic.twitter.com/3zOXnF5YqW
"Obviously, my team and I would like you to stay at one of our hotels. But if you don't, that's alright too, because Las Vegas needs you. Our community needs you. We're just trying to do our share. Keep America flying, keep Las Vegas rolling," Stevens said in a video announcing the giveaway.
Stevens owns The D, the Golden Gate and Circa Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed later this year. The D and the Golden Gate will reopen June 4, according to a news release.
Visit https://www.thed.com/Keep-America-Flying/ for a list of offered origin cities and more information. All participants in the "Keep America Flying" promotion must be at least 21 years of age, the release said.
“As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Stevens. “We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World.’ And while we’d love for visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas, we primarily want to get people back to Las Vegas to experience the attractions and amenities that make it one of the greatest places on Earth.”
