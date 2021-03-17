LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A year after the Las Vegas Strip went dark, tourism and hospitality workers are remembering what a strange and unnerving reality the city faced, on this date back in 2020.
"It became very depressing ... like a ghost town, and it was surreal," said Kanie Kastroll, table games dealer at the Wynn Las Vegas.
Kastroll has dealt games at the Wynn for 16 years, but she said she had never seen the Strip go dark like it did one year ago.
"I mean the first scare, ultimately ya know, you're thinking about your physical being," said Kastroll. "Your life."
VIP host David Jordan, who's worked for years in Las Vegas' elite nightlife industry, told FOX5 that he shared those concerns.
"Because we didn't know why. It was a lot of health questions going around; what are you going to do if you get sick? How do you even get sick? What is the virus?" said Jordan.
And sadly, not only did Jordan lose a career he spent more than a decade building up, but he lost two family members to the disease.
"I lost my mom. I lost my brother during this terrible virus. And ya know, luckily, I have amazing family and friends who continue to show me support every single day," said Jordan.
He said the past year has taught him a lot.
"Emotionally, mentally, physically, it's been a hard lesson to learn, and I wish I didn't have to learn these lessons this way, but, it is what it is. And ya know, one day at a time."
And that's the mentality Kastroll has been operating under as well. But she said she can't wait to welcome diverse perspectives and cultures back to our city.
"And see our coworkers and our friends, and get back to business, and provide for our families," said Kastroll.
Jordan said he'll continue doing nightlife, or daylife -- wherever the demand might be -- but no longer exclusively.
"I'm not sure how long that's gonna be, but I'll still be in the scene, for sure," said Jordan.
Kastroll said she is grateful that her union, United Auto Workers (UAW Gaming Union Local 3555) was able to protect her job amid the chaos. She said stability has been imperative for her.
Jordan said he was able to support himself financially by educating himself on business matters, such as Bitcoin. He recommended that others also read various materials to help them through the pandemic, such as, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle, and Crushing It by Gary Vaynerchuk.
