LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The ISO-Q facility for the homeless at Cashman Center will begin taking patients Monday evening, officials announced.
The facility will open at 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.
For the safety of all, and due to HIPAA requirements, there will be no visitors allows at the site once patients begin to arrive. According to a news release, only homeless persons with appropriate referrals from medical providers, and the Cashman ISO-Q staff, will be housed at the complex.
The city of Las Vegas will oversee operations and security for the complex. Volunteers from Team Rubicon, an organization that mobilizes veterans to help with response and recovery from disasters and crises, have also been instrumental in working to prepare the facility, according to the release.
Construction on the ISO-Q facility began March 31. It is believed that the Cashman ISO-Q Complex, which will support up to 500 patients, is a first of its kind facility in the nation, officials said.
We’re getting our first look at the new Cashman ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine). They’re touting it as the first COVID-19 treatment center in the country dedicated to serving homeless people. pic.twitter.com/QbMZej0Tvj— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) April 13, 2020
It will serve the homeless population as a built from the ground up preemptive observation care facility.
The complex has separate areas for homeless individuals who are quarantined because they are exposed to the coronavirus but have no symptoms, an isolation area for those who have symptoms and are awaiting test results, and a third section for those who are in isolation with confirmed coronavirus test results.
.@ClarkCountyNV Human Services Admin, Tim Burch, shows us one of the isolation tents at the Cashman ISO-Q. pic.twitter.com/qWTznXE4r5— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) April 13, 2020
Those in need of quarantine or isolation who have referrals from area hospitals/medical providers or the Southern Nevada Health District will be transported to the ISO-Q by ambulance, officials said.
The city of Las Vegas provided perimeter fencing, Wi-Fi, potable water and sewer connection. The tents feature heating/air conditioning, power, lights and 10' by 10' individual rooms. There are separate tents and restroom/shower facilities for those in quarantine and those in isolation, as well as separate staff restrooms for those serving each population.
The city of Las Vegas and Clark County are jointly funding the project, the release said.
