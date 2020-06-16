LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 isolation and quarantine facility at Cashman Center is scheduled to close Tuesday, June 30.
The joint complex with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas opened April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic to serve the homeless population in the area. According to a statement, the facility saw 234 people experiencing homelessness that were quarantined.
The statement said 849 COVID-19 tests were administered at the site, while 20 people tested positive and used the complex to recover. About 17,000 health screenings were done at the nearby Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.
The county will continue to find housing and care for those who are medically fragile, the city said in the statement. "Those placements are expected to largely be at county-funded facilities."
The statement said patients were taken to the facility from area hospitals to free hospital bed space, though a number of those individuals was not provided.
The center was co-funded by the city and Clark County.
