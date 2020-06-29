LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 isolation and quarantine facility at Cashman Center is scheduled to close Tuesday, June 30.
The joint complex with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas opened April 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic to serve the homeless population in the area. According to a statement, the facility saw 245 people experiencing homelessness that were quarantined.
The statement said 860 COVID-19 tests were administered at the site. About 17,000 health screenings were done at the nearby Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.
Katrina Stoever said shutting down the facility would be a huge mistake for the community.
"My last night here tonight is very somber for me," said Stoever on Monday.
Stoever worked patient-intake at the ISO-Q facility.
"This is a safe place for them," she said.
A city spokesperson said at its peak in April and early May, the facility saw as many as 50 to 60 people daily. On Monday, there were 12 patients left.
Stoever said many homeless people have no where to shower, wash or sanitize their hands.
"By providing a place like this it’s where we can give them that."
She said she's worried about the resurgence of cases in Nevada and neighboring states.
"I see it as a necessity that the facility stay open for the sake of our city. It could also be a place for overflow for the hospitals if we ever get overwhelmed. There’s no such thing as being over prepared."
The city and the county spent nearly $8.5 million to run the facility. The city is applying for FEMA Public Assistance to cover its costs. Whatever is left over will be covered by the Cares Act.
The ISO-Q was temporary and set to close on June 30th. Stoever said she hopes the city and the county reconsider.
"If those numbers come up, where are we going to put everybody? Where are we going to have people go where can people stay and isolate and recover the right way with the proper amount of care that they can receive?"
The county will continue to find housing and care for those who are medically fragile, the city said in the statement. "Those placements are expected to largely be at county-funded facilities."
The statement said patients were taken to the facility from area hospitals to free hospital bed space, though a number of those individuals was not provided.
The center was co-funded by the city and Clark County.
