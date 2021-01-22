LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Long lines for vaccines have been an ongoing problem at the Cashman Center, even for those who have an appointment.
The site will be closed January 22-24 to alleviate issues and make the process more efficient.
Clark County spokeswoman Stacy Welling said they are working to improve IT systems. Currently, the process for verifying appointments is manual, and it takes more time to get people processed. The new system would be able to do it electronically. Staff will also be trained on this new system.
Another issue vaccination sites are seeing all around the state is a shortage of vaccines. Candice McDaniel with the state said that shouldn't be a problem when it comes time to get a second dose.
"The first doses only happening within the recent week and a half at [Cashman Center], individuals who got their first doses at that site aren't in the interval to get their second dose yet," McDaniel said. "I don't hold a concern for second doses being distributed to the state."
The Cashman Center will reopen starting Monday, January 25 and schedule appointments Monday through Saturday. There will also be a pop up site at Mack Middle School Tuesday through Thursday.
