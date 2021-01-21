UPDATE: Cashman Center’s COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed Friday, Jan. 22 through the weekend. Appointments for next week will be available soon on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.
The Cashman Center site is booked through today, and will resume offering vaccinations next week to seniors and others in priority groups. No appointments are scheduled to occur at the site from Friday through the weekend, county representatives said.
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the county and its partners are refining their processes for administering the vaccine to Southern Nevadans.
“We are off to great start making COVID-19 vaccinations available in our community and we will continue to refine our processes so it’s as efficient as possible” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We ask the public to help us help you as we work on expanding our ability to offer vaccines to as many people as possible based on limited supplies."
Kirkpatrick reminded: If you book an appointment, show up; Don’t book appointments at more than one site, including local pharmacies offering vaccines or any public sites.
Original story continues below
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials are troubleshooting barriers to get a COVID-19 vaccine and working to make it easier for eligible residents to get one.
The Cashman Center will be closed for appointments this weekend to troubleshoot online appointment and on-site logistics issues. It currently services 2,000 people a day, with a goal of up to 4,000 vaccinations per day.
The FOX5 drone flew over the Cashman Center Wednesday and showed a long line wrapped around the building.
Wait times ranged from one hour to three hours, according to various FOX5 viewers and comments on social media. While some residents explained the line moved smoothly, others said it was unmanageable for seniors.
"[It was] a ball field and a half -- maybe two ball fields for me. I can barely get into the dollar store and come home," said Shirley Watt. Her son brought her a chair, and after the temperature took a dip, the two left after 45 minutes.
Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said officials are working to manage the line and make the process easier for seniors.
"Two thousand vaccines in an eight hour period? That's yeoman's work," Kirkpatrick said. "We are not Florida, where senior citizens are waiting eight hours."
Starting Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District will implement a process to make on-site registration run more quickly.
People in line have also complained about people "jumping the line" ahead of their tier, or showing up without appointments.
As of Wednesday night, the SNHD website said it doesn't accepts walk-ins.
