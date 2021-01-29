LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and health district officials announced on Friday that the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site will be open Wednesday through Sunday each week.
The county and health district will continue to require appointments for eligible Clark County residents to get the vaccine. Appointments for the first dose are available for Feb. 3 through Feb. 7. People can check whether they are eligible and make an appointment on the Southern Nevada Health District's website.
The Cashman Center site is operating 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday this week. Appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered based on available supplies to people age 70 and older, and other individuals currently eligible to receive the vaccine in the health care workforce, public safety and security, and frontline community support groups.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by Clark County and the Health District offer the vaccine on an appointment-only basis to ensure everyone who comes to a clinic receives the vaccine.
