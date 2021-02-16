LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 test site at Cashman Center is closing at noon on Friday, according to Clark County.
With the closure, testing will be expanded at UNLV's Stan Fulton Building to seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Feb. 21. The UNLV site will be closed Friday and Saturday and reopen Sunday with the new schedule.
The closure at Cashman will allow the location to expand first and second vaccine dose appointments, Clark County said.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access can call (702) 383-2619.
Clark County said since the program launched in May, 614,000 tests have been done at Cashman and UNLV, as well as other community pop-ups.
View Southern Nevada Health District's testing calendar by clicking here, and see more testing locations by clicking here.
Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people who have symptoms, have been in close contact with someone who has or may have COVID-19, have been in a large crowd or area where others were not wearing a mask and distancing, or are planning to visit someone at high risk for COVID-19 illness.
