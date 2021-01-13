LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cashman Center in Las Vegas will open as a vaccination site starting Thursday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The site will have a "soft opening" Thursday before vaccinating seniors 70 and older. SNHD officials said they hope to administer 40-45,000 vaccinations a week. Cashman Center Exhibit Hall B is located at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of the COVID-19 testing area in Hall A.
As of Wednesday, the location offering appointments for seniors is the Health District’s building at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. The Western High School clinic at 4601 W. Bonanza Road is only open to health care workers.
Those with appointments for SNHD vaccination sites must provide:
- ID and proof of residence
- Paystub
- Insurance information
- Medical history, including Epipen use or severe allergy information
Anyone looking to get vaccinated must not receive another vaccine in the 14 days prior, SNHD said.
"Currently, a limited number of appointments are available on the Health District’s website. More dates and times are being added to the calendar to book a limited number of appointment time slots," SNHD officials said in a media release.
“With the help of our many community partners, we are moving full steam ahead to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to as many people as possible based on available vaccine supplies,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in a written statement. “The sooner we can get large numbers of people vaccinated, the faster we can put this pandemic behind us.”
EMTs and paramedics are currently being trained to administer the vaccines, and more help is on the way.
“We're getting another partner, Clark County School District nurses, and they have been working with us in testing, so that’s where we’re going to draw from getting 40,000- 45,000 in a week and we can certainly do it. I’m totally convinced we can do this safely," said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for SNHD.
WHERE TO SIGN UP
SNHD estimated appointments will have approximately a 15 minute wait time, with 10-20 minute total appointment time. They urged the public to show up for the appointment on time to ensure a smooth process.
UNLV, NORTH LAS VEGAS, HENDERSON
UNLV and the cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson also have vaccination efforts under way for priority groups.
North Las Vegas is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County School District to pre-register residents ages 70 and over for vaccinations online at VaxNLV.com.
Vaccines for that age group will begin soon. Pre-registration for the general public for future tier vaccinations will open Saturday.
The Las Vegas Convention Center is expected to open as a vaccination site within two weeks.
As of Jan. 11, there have been 28,978 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County. To date, the Health District has received 70,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in Clark County.
