LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On May 5, Cashman Center concluded operations at the COVID-19 mass vaccination site that had been operational since January. The site saw the vaccination of thousands of Nevadans and, at its peak, distributed more than 7,700 doses in a single day.
However, the location, one of a few mass vaccination sites in the valley, was not always so efficient. According to Clark County fire, Cashman had evolved and improved multiple times to increase effectiveness.
“It's a huge milestone for a site like Cashman. When we first opened up, we were doing roughly 1,000 to 2,000 (doses per day),” said Travis Haldeman, branch director for Las Vegas Convention Center. “To go from that to over tripling that number ... to get all the way up 7,000, awesome accomplishment, I think, for the staff members that work there.”
The evolution from 1,000 to 7,000 was possible with 13 different site configurations, according to Haldeman. The secret sauce for success: little improvements mixed in with the occasional overhaul of the entire site.
“I'm very proud of the staff members at work that are working here at the Las Vegas Convention Center," Haldeman said. "(I) say it every morning in the morning briefings ... it's not me, it's we. We wouldn't be able to do this without the partnerships that we have."
With vaccination numbers in the county on the rise, officials felt it was time to pivot resources and close the site.
Haldeman said, “We set that side up with the intention of taking it down, and the sooner we took it down, the better we did our jobs. Although it's a sad day to see something we work so hard on getting demobilized, we like it because that's what we're working toward.”
Today, when FOX5 visited the site, there were just a few reminders of the vaccination site that once was. A few signs, bottles of hand sanitizer and clipboards were staged in a corner of the center waiting to be moved to their next destination. The ambient sounds associated with the site had gone silent, replaced with the hum of AC units. Tables and chairs where thousands got their vaccinations were neatly stacked and at the ready for whatever was next for the site.
“Cashman Center today it's completely barren. They stripped everything down, and they'll return it outside back over to the city,” Haldeman said.
The inside of the center was not the only thing back to normal. Outside, where the parking lot was normally packed with thousands of cars, was empty. The sidewalks didn't have patrons lined up for miles.
“It's a feeling of accomplishment,” Haldeman said. “This is what we're here for. We build these sites to take them down. It's like a sandcastle, right? We're just going to look at it for a little while and it serves a purpose. Then, we need to take it down since we could do something else. Ultimately, this facility shouldn't be a COVID vaccine center. That should be set up for a convention center. I can't wait to see the first day we have a massive convention back in this space. It means we did our job.”
