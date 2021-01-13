LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cashman Center in Las Vegas will open as a vaccination site starting Thursday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The site will have a "soft opening" Thursday before vaccinating seniors 70 and older. SNHD officials said they hope to administer 40-45,000 vaccinations a week.
The Las Vegas Convention Center is expected to open as a vaccination site within two weeks.
Those with appointments for SNHD vaccination sites must provide:
- ID and proof of residence
- Paystub
- Insurance information
- Medical history, including Epipen use or severe allergy information
Anyone looking to get vaccinated must not receive another vaccine in the 14 days prior, SNHD said.
SNHD estimated appointments will have approximately a 15 minute wait time, with 10-20 minute total appointment time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
