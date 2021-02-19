LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walk-in appointments for first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Center and Desert Pines High School clinics ran out by noon on Friday, according to the health district.
More than 500 people were in line at Cashman Center Friday morning, with people lining up as early as 5 a.m. People who arrived at 7:30 and later were turned away.
The Southern Nevada Health District, which operates the sites, set aside 500 first doses to administer on a walk-in basis on Friday, according to the representative.
Those who were able to get a walk-in appointment at Cashman Center received wristbands and a designated appointment time to come back to the site. The latest “come back” appointment at the site will be at 2 p.m., according to the health district's best estimates.
People who have appointments will not be affected, the district said.
In total, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday shared that as of Feb. 18, 518,135 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported across the state to NV WebIZ.
"This is a great milestone – with more than half a million Nevadans receiving their first or both doses. We’re excited to reach this point & continue this important work!" Sisolak said in a tweet.
BIG NEWS: As of February 18, 518,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered & reported to NV WebIZ. This is a great milestone – with more than half a million Nevadans receiving their first or both doses. We’re excited to reach this point & continue this important work!— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.