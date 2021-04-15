LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cashman Center will be closing its vaccination operations on May 5, the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials announced on Thursday. Vaccines will continue to be distributed at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other sites.
According to SNHD, "our numbers are down across the board" when it comes to doses distributed. The Cashman location has seen a large dip in patients, seeing about 7,000 vaccinations on April 13 and just 2,000 today. Dwindling appointments are "normal" after additional eligibility groups opened, officials say.
No additional mass vaccination sites are currently in the works.
Staff will be transitioned to the LVCC and "mini strike teams" will be assembled to vaccinate 300-500 people per day around the valley at unspecified sites.
On May 5, only second-dose appointments will be taken. First doses are still be held across the valley at local pharmacies and LVCC.
Clark County Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said she supports any and all vaccination efforts made in the private sector
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
