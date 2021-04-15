LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cashman Center will be closing its vaccination operations on May 5, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials announced on Thursday. Vaccines will continue to be distributed at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other specified sites.
According to Incident Management Team Commander Greg Cassell, "our numbers are down across the board" when it comes to doses distributed. The Cashman location has seen a large dip in patients, seeing about 7,700 vaccinations on April 13 and just 2,000 today. Dwindling appointments are "normal" after additional eligibility groups were opened, Cassell said.
"This is consistent with what we’ve seen every single time we open a new level," Clark County Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. "What I will tell you is that it may be slow today, but it could be very busy tomorrow."
No additional mass vaccination sites are currently in the works.
Staff from Cashman will be transitioned to the LVCC and "mini strike teams" will be assembled to vaccinate between 300-500 people per day around the valley at additional locations.
On May 5, only second-dose appointments will be taken at Cashman. First doses are still being held across the valley at local pharmacies and LVCC.
"Logistically, LVCC is more in the center of town," Kirkpatrick said. "We will probably go out and do more targeted work in this area in particular."
Kirkpatrick also said she supports any and all vaccination efforts made in the private sector, in reference to casinos and organizations adopting internal practices.
"We track where vaccines are happening, who is getting vaccines, what zip codes are getting vaccines. So those areas where we think we need to go in and do a little more work, that is where we will end up," she said.
Additional vaccination site information is forthcoming, according to officials.
