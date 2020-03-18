LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 69, with one confirmed death, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday afternoon.
In a release, SNHD asked the public to remember steps they can take to protect themselves and those around them, including: staying home when sick, keeping 6 feet between yourself and others and avoiding shaking hands.
"If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first," SNHD said. "Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer."
MORE TIPS
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay informed.
RESOURCES
www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus
