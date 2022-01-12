LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Carson City School District is closing schools on Thursday and Friday "due to the strain on staffing resources" caused by the recent "surge in illnesses."
The district posted on social media and its website that schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 "out of an abundance of caution."
"Due to the strain on staffing resources caused by the recent surge in illnesses (COVID-19, flu related or otherwise) and out of an abundance of caution, all schools in the Carson City School District will close for two days," said a statement from the school district on Wednesday.
Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
Meal service will not be provided on Jan. 13-14, the district's statement said.
The district's statement also encouraged families to continue conducting daily self-screenings and to stay home if you have symptoms.
The district provided updated guidance for quarantine and isolation -- CLICK HERE.
Carson City School District includes six elementary schools, two middle schools, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school.
