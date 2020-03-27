LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of hospitality and tourism workers will drive down the Las Vegas Strip April 1 in a hopeful "Light Up Las Vegas" event.
The message? We'll be back, Las Vegas.
Vehicles will line Las Vegas Boulevard beginning at Town Square on the south end of the Strip. The route will end at Fremont Street downtown, lights ablaze with "Viva Las Vegas" blasting over the speakers.
Among many, the tourism and hospitality industries have taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the organizer's goal is to provide a beacon of hope to our city.
The event was created by Allison Raskansky, Managing Director of Best American Destinations.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, participants will be restricted to their vehicles during the parade.
DETAILS:
Wednesday, April 1
Arrival: 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. start at Guitar Center parking lot
End: 6:15 p.m. DTLV
