LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas' drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site had a line of cars in the parking lot prior to opening on Sunday, after it was closed Christmas week.
FOX5 observed the line at the site before it opened at 5:30 on Sunday, Dec. 26. The site is resuming normal operation five nights a week Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The site is located just east of Paradise Road across from Thomas & Mack. It provides hundreds of COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doses of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for age 5-11 are not available at UNLV's vaccination site.
Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
