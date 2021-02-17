LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Monday, Feb. 15, community centers across the Las Vegas Valley have increased capacity limits from 25% to 35%.
The increase allows more people at one time to participate in group workout classes, utilize pool areas, gyms and youth learning rooms. The YMCA has four locations across the valley and still require health screenings and temperature checks upon arrival.
Appointments must also still be set up prior to attending fitness classes. The increase in capacity is already resulting in shorter waitlists according to staff.
