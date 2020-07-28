LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that the Clark County School District will start the school year with distance learning, many teachers are jumping into a new platform when it comes to education.
Canvas is the learning management system that will hopefully make virtual education easier. Millions are now using it worldwide, including Clark County School District.
"The platform provides a connection between teachers, students and parents. It's a digital foundation for learning, as another way to think about it," said Tracy Weeks with Canvas.
The school district plans to train teachers to use the system and be better prepared for distance learning, something that didn't happen in March.
"One of the things we saw in the spring, if a school didn't have a learning management system, teachers had to pull resources together, parents didn't know what students were supposed to complete, how they had done it. Canvas allows teachers to put all tools in one place," Weeks said.
James Smythe, a special education teacher at Eldorado High School, said even though parents can check on their kids' progress on Canvas, it's important for parents to communicate with teachers.
