LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University of Nevada Las Vegas Professor Michael Kagan said his own life-preserving surgery to remove cancer was delayed, due to a shortage of hospital beds in Las Vegas.
Across Southern Nevada, hospitals are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases. Some hospitals have halted or postponed elective procedures to make room for COVID-19 patients.
Professor Kagan, who teaches law and oversees the Immigration Law program at UNLV, was diagnosed with stage three metastatic melanoma cancer. His doctor ordered the surgery done within four weeks, and scheduled his procedure on August 4.
"I have a timebomb in my neck. They have told me, you need to have this surgery, or cancer will kill you," Kagan said. "They called me back the next day: MountainView couldn't take my appointment. They didn't have a bed to put me in after the operation; so many beds are taken up with people with COVID-19."
MountainView released a statement almost two weeks ago, and said it maintains the same status.
"To help with the flow of patients as our COVID-19 cases rise, we have enacted our surge plans including the cancellation of elective procedures that would require an overnight stay....
We are also caring for many patients who are arriving sicker after delaying care in previous months and who can’t wait any longer."
The Nevada Hospital Association reports that hospitals have experienced shortages in beds and staff, and places Southern Nevada in the "warning" level: certain measures must be taken to make sure there is enough beds and staff for patients.
The majority of patients with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, the association reported.
Kagan said he believes many people are not aware of the tough choices hospitals are making, to make room for patients.
Elective procedures are operations or medical appointments that can be delayed and are not classified as emergencies, though they may be minor or even major procedures. Elective surgeries include hip and knee surgeries, cancer surgeries, back operations and hernia procedures.
Kagan hopes more people can be vaccinated, to help him and loved ones who are in the same situation.
"Please think of people like me. If we can keep people from getting hospitalized, which is what the vaccines do, then other people who are sick like myself can get the treatment that we need also," Kagan said.
Kagan has an appointment scheduled at University Medical Center next week. He is isolating to make sure he does not test positive for COVID-19. If he does, then he must delay the procedure again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.