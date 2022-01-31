Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced Monday.
"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," Trudeau tweeted.
Trudeau and his family have been isolating for several days after being exposed to Covid-19. At least one of his children also has tested positive, according to the Prime Minister's office.
The family has also been relocated to an undisclosed location as a precaution as rowdy protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing health restrictions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What a liar and a loser Turdeau is. Hes the Canadian Obozo...a small cat that prefers the company of men. Turdeau pulled a Sisolak...goes into hiding then claimes he had Fauci Flu. Communists are all bought and paid for cowards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.