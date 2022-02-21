LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a cat in Clark County, answering a question plaguing many pet parents: Can I give my pet COVID-19?
The cases documented by the USDA are those tested, then submitted to labs and recorded by the federal government. However, the USDA acknowledges that it is impossible to speculate how many animals may not have been tested, and how many cases may go unreported.
The CDC reports that the instances of animal transmission are low, and currently does not recommend routine testing of animals.
What if you or your loved one was sick?
"Do what you would do if the kitty cat was a person. You would isolate," said Dr. Anna Daffara of Summerlin Cat Hospital. If isolation is not possible, she says protocols such as washing, glove-wearing and sanitation of bedding is recommended.
Treatment of symptoms would be similar to treating the common cold. Owners are asked to keep their pet indoors and isolate them from other neighborhood cats.
Preventing infection is a priority for the Lion Habitat Ranch, and all staff members are vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the USDA, in neighboring California, six tigers and four leopards caught COVID-19, as well as eight gorillas.
"They're pretty susceptible to coronaviruses and they can get quite sick from it," said keeper Alex Mendonca.
Staff members are also regularly test and wear masks. While masks are not required, staff said mask-wearing is appreciated, especially to protect senior animals.
