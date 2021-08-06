LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As more companies mandate the vaccine, many people are asking can your employer force you to get vaccinated or fire you if you don't? For the most part, an employer can require you to get vaccinated and make you provide proof, but there are some exceptions.
“Our phone is just ringing off the hook about these type of questions, it is a new area of the law,” President and Founder of Gabroy Law Offices Christian Gabroy said. Gabroy has been fighting for employees’ rights from his Henderson office for 18 years.
“We have very sparse case law… I follow this everyday. I wake up and I read all the types of court pleadings all across the United States. Right now, there hasn't been a definitive decision yet on the subject because it is brand new,” Gabroy said.
Citing EEOC guidance released in May, Gabroy explained in most cases an employer can force an employee to get vaccinated or fire them with two big exceptions.
“If the employer has 15 or more employees generally speaking, they can mandate an employee get the vaccination unless a reasonable medical condition or a reasonable religious accommodation,” Gabroy said.
Medical exemptions to vaccination are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, while religious accommodations stem from Title 7 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
In addition to mandatory vaccines for all, Gabroy takes issue with workplace vaccine incentives which he argues can result in a hostile work environment for unvaccinated employees.
Gabroy said mandatory weekly testing can also be an undue burden.
His overall goal in this new area of employment law, making sure employees right are not infringed upon.
“I look forward to taking those cases and I look forward to also getting jury verdicts for my clients, for these employees, and being one of the first ones to present these,” Gabroy said.
There are also special protections for pregnant women. If you think you are being unfairly targeted, Gabroy suggests seeking legal representation.
