LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pres. Joe Biden recently announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates amid the surge of the delta variant, including a mandate that businesses with more than 100 employees must require employee vaccinations or be subject to weekly testing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has unveiled a new “action plan” plan to confront the …
Biden ordered some industries, like healthcare facilities that receive federal funds, must get vaccinated without the COVID-19 testing option to opt out.
As federal unemployment benefits expire and more people return to the workforce, many may choose to opt for a job without a vaccine requirement. But if a business requires the vaccine, and you choose not to take it, could you lose out on unemployment benefits?
A spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said it depends on the circumstances of the claim.
Heidi Saucedo with DETR said the agency would evaluate all claims on a case-by-case basis and would evaluate the claim in the same way as if someone knowingly violated an employer policy.
"DETR would analyze whether a discharge for failure to comply with a vaccine requirement is misconduct or whether a quit due to a vaccine requirement is for good cause," Saucedo said. "To determine good cause we would look at the employer’s policy, the nature of the work being performed, the claimant’s personal circumstances and any other relevant facts."
President Joe Biden’s unapologetic response: "Have at it."
Some Republican governors have vowed the challenge the new mandates from the Biden administration in court.
