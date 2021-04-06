UPDATE (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced it would expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Southern Nevada.
Caesars said it would partner with Albertson's to also offer vaccinations to family members of staff over 16 years old. It would also offer vaccines for third-party Caesars workers, such as employees at The Linq Promenade, entertainers, Omnia and Drai's staff, and workers in retail shops and restaurants on property.
In addition to the original clinic announced at the Rio Hotel, Caesars announced it would also offer vaccinations at the following sites:
Bally’s Las Vegas, Grand Ballroom
- April 7; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- April 8; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Caesars Palace, Palace Ballroom
- April 9; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- April 12; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Flamingo Las Vegas, Sunset Ballroom
- April 13; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- April 14; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Team members can sign themselves and their families up online, with more information coming from Caesars Human Resources.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Las Vegas team members starting April 1.
Four vaccination events have been scheduled for April at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. The vaccine clinic will be located in the casino's conference center in the pavilion ballroom. The company says the clinic will distribute 10,000 vaccinations throughout the month.
Appointments will be scheduled online by appointment only and are open to all Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas team members.
The first set of Team Member vaccination events is scheduled to take place at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s Conference Center in the Pavillion Ballroom during the following times:
- Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
