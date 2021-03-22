LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment filed a lawsuit this month against several of its insurers regarding more than $2 billion in reported COVID-19 losses.
In the lawsuit filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Friday, Caesars claims no city or local economy has been hit as hard as Las Vegas.
"As a result, Caesars has suffered significant business interruption losses at its properties, which through the course of the pandemic have mounted to more than $2 billion and are continuing," their lawyers claim.
Caesars alleges that despite paying $25 million in premiums for a "all-risk policy portfolio providing more than $3.4 billion in coverage limits," the insurers named in the lawsuit have not paid out anything.
Caesars' lawyers cite the company's early COVID-19 response, including furloughs, food donations and financial relief, as well as COVID-19 statistics and unemployment numbers.
"The harms to Caesars include, without limitation, physical loss and/or damage to property that was adversely altered by SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 or that was rendered unreasonably dangerous and/or unfit for its intended purpose; substantial business interruption losses due to partial or complete closures and government-ordered suspensions of business activities due to the actual and/or the threatened presence of SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19; millions of dollars in extra expenses, logistical costs and expediting costs to safely resume or continue business operations; substantial claims preparation costs; and other losses incurred across numerous properties throughout the country," the lawsuit states.
Similar to a lawsuit filed in 2020 by Circus Circus, Caesars focuses the majority of its argument on COVID-19 losses under coverage of their insurance policies.
"... most of the common 'boilerplate' insurance policies covering businesses include this exclusionary language, which largely prevents recovery due to losses incurred by pandemics such as the one caused by SARS-CoV-2," Caesars claims. "Despite the clear purpose and intent of the All Risk Policies and the additional coverages for lost income in those policies, Defendant All Risk Insurers have refused to pay for Caesars’ devastating losses."
READ THE FULL LAWSUIT BELOW:
Caesars (1) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
