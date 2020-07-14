LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment has announced that it anticipates the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace to reopen in late August.
According to a statement from a spokesperson for the company, Bacchanal is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. The company anticipates it will reopen in late August.
Upon reopening, in addition to a new modern design by Tokyo- based design firm Muku Design, the buffet will offer more miniature composed dishes.
Caesars Entertainment said it will also feature an all-new table side delivery of popular items like lobster bisque, Cajun seafood boil, foie gras PB&J and cheeseburger bao buns, among other items.
