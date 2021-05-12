LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casinos at all of Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas properties have reopened fully, without social distancing, the company announced.
The announcement follows several other gaming properties given the go-ahead by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Casinos were allowed to reopen fully after a certain amount of their staff had been vaccinated.
The capacity change affects Bally's, Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah's, Linq, Paris, Planet Hollywood and Rio.
"The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors in Las Vegas is a result of our Team Members' commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a prepared statement to media.
Employees will still be required to wear masks, as will guests, except when smoking, eating or drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.