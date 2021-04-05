LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment will host a virtual hiring event this week for its Las Vegas properties.
Caesars said it's looking to hire for more than 200 housekeeping positions, open immediately. Seven Caesars Las Vegas properties are hiring for the positions.
Applicant interviews will take place via Zoom from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in 5-minute blocks. Hiring will be done on the spot, Caesars Entertainment said.
TO APPLY
Applications must be completed in advance online at caesars.com/careers.
Once an applicant fills out an online application, they will be contacted for information on how to attend the virtual interview event. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply.
