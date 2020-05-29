LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, The Shops at Crystals and the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets will reopen today, according to property operators.
The malls are scheduled to open their doors at 11 a.m. May 29.
"The health, safety and well-being of those we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented to safeguard shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Simon President John Rulli said in a statement. "We also recognize that individuals and families in our communities are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our properties will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our properties to further support charitable initiatives."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
