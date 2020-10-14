LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment has announced that it is making changes to its self-parking policy at its Las Vegas properties.
According to a news release, as part of the update, self-parking will remain free for Nevada residents with valid identification, registered hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above.
However, beginning Oct. 30, all other guests will be charged to self-park at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Harrah’s Las Vegas.
All guests who enter Caesars self-parking garages are afforded a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply, the company said. Self-parking at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will remain free for all guests.
The company says it will donate all parking fee profits collected to several charitable organizations who support Caesars team members and local communities in need, through the end of the first quarter in 2021.
“With this updated self-parking policy, we intend to take care of our best customers – locals, hotel guests and loyal Caesars Rewards members – and provide them with ease and better access to our Las Vegas properties as they continue to stay and play with us,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. “We are pleased to give back by donating all parking fee profits collected to charitable organizations in the local community and helping our team members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the company's parking structure, prices will vary depending on peak and off-peak times of visit.
For more information on pricing, visit: www.caesars.com/parking.
