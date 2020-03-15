LAS VGAS (FOX5)-- Caesars Entertainment has suspended all performances through the end of March following coronavirus concerns.
In a statement, Caesars said all of their venues company-wide will go dark beginning March 15.
Any customers who purchased tickets during the affected time period will be eligible for refunds or exchanges.
The company said they look forward to welcoming guests back as soon as they are able, and thank everyone for their patience during this challenging time.
Caesars Entertainment hopes to resume their regularly scheduled performances after March 31.
