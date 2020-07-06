LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment told staff on Friday that employees not wearing masks could face termination.
A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment issued the following remarks about the staff policy.
Recently, we required all guests as well as team members to wear masks while at our properties. We made this policy change because COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., including in areas that previously did not have many cases. Masks and social distancing have been demonstrated to be effective in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. Our team members are doing an excellent job complying with the policy, and we’ve been impressed that our guests are quickly adjusting to the new rule. We are working to achieve 100% compliance with guests, but we must take strong action if team members violate the rule to always wear their masks at work except when eating or drinking. Please take note, the failure to wear your mask at work will be grounds for termination. We are taking this action to emphasize the seriousness with which we must all take the efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at work and in our communities, and to promote the health and wellbeing of every team member.
Guests are still being required under the current mandate to wear face coverings while on casino property.
