LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Caesars Entertainment announced a plan to reopen Las Vegas properties once given approval from the state of Nevada.
The company plans to resume gaming and hospitality services at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo first. Harrah's and the gaming area at the LINQ would follow suit based on customer demand.
Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer rooms, dining, and outdoor pool access. Table games and slots will also be available to guests. Guest will be asked to adhere to all social distancing policies while on the casino floor.
The plan lays out a possible reopening for the LINQ Promenade, and the High Roller observation wheel.
“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country’s continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so.”
Other casino offerings include live entertainment,bars, spas,buffets, and valet parking. These amenities will operate with a strict social distancing policy. Restaurants at various locations will open based on customer demand the plan stated.
Management at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo said it will continue to practice their previously announced safety and health plan, and will make the well-being of their guests, staff, and community their top priority.
Caesars Entertainment will implement frequent cleaning and sanitation practices, and screen all employees before they return to work.
Caesars Entertainment's COVID-19 updates can be found on the Caesars website.
