LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Caesars Entertainment announced that staff will be placed on a furlough period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the company will temporarily staff the minimum number of employees to operate and maintain their basic company functions.
The furlough period is expected to impact around 90 percent of the staff who work at Caesars's domestic properties, owned properties, and corporate staff.
“Given the closure of our properties, we are taking difficult but necessary steps to protect the company’s financial position and its ability to recover when circumstances allow us to reopen and begin welcoming our guests and employees back to our properties,” said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “The Company entered this crisis with strong operating performance, which, combined with the steps we are taking now, are critical to the future of our company.”
Caesars Entertainment is going to pay furloughed employees for the first two weeks, and employees can use any remaining vacation time after that.
Health benefits will be paid in full by the company until June 30 or until employees can return to work, whichever comes first.
Further updates on the Company’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.