LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment will soon host a "National Day of Hiring" as it looks to fill thousands of positions at its properties across the country.
The company's "National Day of Hiring" will be held Feb. 24, with hiring fairs taking place at Caesars' properties throughout the U.S.
As part of the event, a Las Vegas hiring fair will be held from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road.
The company says it will be hiring for positions at all nine of its Las Vegas properties, as well as the corporate office and Caesars Digital.
Caesars says that open roles range from entry-level to executive.
While the company says this is not an exhaustive list of roles in which it will be hiring for at the job fair, Caesars provided a look at priority roles:
- Caesars Digital
- Caesars Sportsbook
- Corporate Roles
- Finance & Analytics
- IT and Cyber Security
- Sales & Marketing
- Housekeeping & Laundry
- Secuirity & Surveilance
attendees are encouraged to dress professional and bring a copy of their resume the day of the event, according to Caesars. There may be opportunity for on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
For more information, caesars.com/dayofhiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.