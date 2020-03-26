LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment says it has donated thousands of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) and over 250,000 pounds of food across the country.
According to a news release Thursday, Caesars has donated thousands of PPE items including gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to local hospitals, first responders and local charities. In Las Vegas specifically, the company said it provided the items to University Medical Center (UMC).
In addition to PPE supplies, Caesars said that it has donated more than 250,000 pounds of food, which is equivalent to approximately 208,000 meals. Locally, Caesars said it has donated approximately 116,000 pounds of perishable food to Three Square.
The company said Harrah’s Reno has donated 150 pounds of food to Food Bank of Northern Nevada, 500 meals to Catholic Charities and 100 meals to Gospel Mission. Hash House A Go Go donated more than 200 pounds of food to Catholic Charities as well, the company said.
Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino also donated over $13,000 of food to local agencies including Laughlin Meals on Wheels, Food for Families, The Arc and Laughlin Food Bank. The property donated several cases of toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotions to Living Waters Hospice, Hospice of Havasu and Billet Home Health & Hospice.
“During these extraordinary circumstances, we are dedicated to assisting our local communities across the country that are heavily impacted by donating perishables to nearby food banks and charities, as well as necessary supplies to first responders,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We will continue to seek ways to give back to our neighbors who are in need as part of our commitment to help put this unprecedented situation we are all facing behind us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.