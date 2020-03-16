LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment will suspend operations of buffets company-wide through April 9, the company said Monday.
"Due to the impacted business levels, Caesars Entertainment will be temporarily closing several outlets through at least April 9, 2020, as well as adjusting hours of operations," according to a release. "Casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open."
The company is limiting capacity within its resorts, but doors will remain open to casinos, as of Monday afternoon.
According to Caesars spokesperson Chelsea Ryder, the High Roller and Eiffel Tower Experience will remain open with adjusted hours.
Full list of operation hours by Caesars property: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information/property-updates
