LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday the return of some live shows on the Las Vegas Strip.
While the return of Absinthe was previously announced, shows like Tape Face, Piff the Magic Dragon and X Country are returning as well. X Country will resume shows Thursday, making it the first live entertainment to return to the Strip since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Caesars Entertainment.
Showrooms and lounges will also come back with health and safety measures in place.
"As Caesars Entertainment will follow applicable guidelines set forth by health and government authorities and implement the Company’s enhanced health and safety protocols, guests can expect verbal health screenings, non-contact temperature checks, modified seating for social distancing, mandatory masks for guests and staff, limited capacity and more," the company said in a press release.
The following shows will resume:
- X Country at Harrah’s – first performance: Thursday, Oct. 22
- ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace – first performance: Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo – first performance: Thursday, Oct. 29
- Tape Face at Harrah’s – first performance: Wednesday, Nov. 11
“Live entertainment is an important part of the Las Vegas experience that makes visiting this city so special, and we are thrilled that we can be first to offer it to our guests again,” Caesars Entertainment president of entertainment Jason Gastwirth said. “In collaboration with our entertainment partners and with the support of governing officials, we are happy to lead the city with an enhanced health and safety plan that will put our team members back to work and keep our guests comfortable while enjoying these popular shows once again.”
Showtimes and tickets can be found online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.
