LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment said it will reopen its U.S. properties in phases in line with local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of its properties, Caesars Palace could be the first to open on the Las Vegas Strip. Depending on demand, Rodio said they may open up to four properties on the Strip.
If there's no spike in coronavirus cases, Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said Las Vegas Strip properties could open before the end of May.
Caesars said the decision to reopen would be determined by applicable government agencies or tribal bodies. Caesars said they would open properties in phases based on demand and capacity.
In a call with investors, Rodio said he supported Gov. Steve Sisolak's approach to reopening, saying he has done "a fantastic job." Rodio also said he was surprised Phase 1 of reopening, which started Saturday, came sooner than he thought.
Caesars said they would ensure proper safety guidelines, consistent with recommendations from public health agencies, upon reopening.
“We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back to our properties as soon as it is appropriate to do so,” Rodio said in a statement ahead of Monday's earnings call. “We are implementing new protocols focused on the wellbeing of our team members, guests and communities to create environments with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. We are working closely with public health authorities, gaming regulators and infectious disease specialists to design our plan.”
As part of the plan, Caesars said it will provide masks to all employees and will require a mask while working. Some team members will also receive gloves based on local guidelines and job tasks.
Caesars won't require guests to wear a mask but said they would encourage them to do so and would provide masks to guests.
The company also plans to implement health screenings for employees on site. Employees will be provided ten days of additional paid sick leave through the end of 2020.
All employees will be retrained on proper cleaning and sanitization procedures upon return, Caesars said.
For social distancing, Caesars said they would limit table game and slot machine spots. Caesars said non-gaming offerings would likely reopen in phases with limited capacity, including entertainment, restaurants and bars. Guest queuing areas, like elevator lobbies, taxi lines and check-in areas, will be marked to encourage social distancing.
