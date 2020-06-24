Virus Outbreak Nevada

People stop to look at the fountains at Caesars Palace hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds during the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday announced a new universal mask policy on all of its properties beginning today at noon.

The new policy will require the use of face coverings at all times, except when employees or guests are eating or drinking, according to a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MicheleR58
MicheleR58

This is bogus. Hope all casinos fail. Then 5hey will only have themselves to blame.

