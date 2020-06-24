LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday announced a new universal mask policy on all of its properties beginning today at noon.
The new policy will require the use of face coverings at all times, except when employees or guests are eating or drinking, according to a release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
This is bogus. Hope all casinos fail. Then 5hey will only have themselves to blame.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.